Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Increases Stock Position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) by 18,584.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,858 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,832 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals were worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IRWD. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 2,065.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,768 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,594 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 441.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 5,455 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.7 %

In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 110,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $1,339,311.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 712,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,599,150.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 46,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total transaction of $492,196.43. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 842,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,984,822.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 110,962 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $1,339,311.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 712,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,599,150.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 251,745 shares of company stock worth $2,905,096. 13.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:IRWD opened at $10.42 on Friday. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.73 and a 52 week high of $12.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.10 and a 200 day moving average of $11.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.94.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 42.64% and a return on equity of 30.49%. The firm had revenue of $107.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of Gastrointestinal (GI) products. It operates through the Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded on January 5, 1998 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Articles

