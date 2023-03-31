Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Purchases 689 Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) by 44.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 201.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,328,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,350,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223,630 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 44.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,152,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,972,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207,065 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 428.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 798,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,547,000 after purchasing an additional 647,069 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 187.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 657,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,592,000 after purchasing an additional 428,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 324.3% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 556,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,427,000 after purchasing an additional 425,611 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock opened at $30.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.88 and a 1 year high of $40.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.25. The stock has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.42.

Jefferies Financial Group ( NYSE:JEF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The company’s revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.28%.

JEF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Sunday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.75.

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. The Investment Banking and Capital Markets segment provides investment banking, capital markets, and other related services.

