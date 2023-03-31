Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Shares Sold by Quent Capital LLC

Quent Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating) by 31.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 426 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in Ryder System in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ryder System in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its position in Ryder System by 3,250.0% in the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in Ryder System in the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Cutler Group LLC CA bought a new position in Ryder System in the 3rd quarter valued at about $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Ryder System alerts:

Ryder System Price Performance

R stock opened at $87.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Ryder System, Inc. has a one year low of $61.71 and a one year high of $102.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.52.

Ryder System Dividend Announcement

Ryder System ( NYSE:R Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.29. Ryder System had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 29.16%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Ryder System, Inc. will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.55%.

Ryder System announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase 2,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on R. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Ryder System from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ryder System has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.17.

About Ryder System

(Get Rating)

Ryder System, Inc is a logistics and transportation company, which engages in providing supply chain, dedicated transportation, and fleet management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding R? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.