S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Purchases New Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,248 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 94.1% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,666,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,463,672,000 after purchasing an additional 19,230,872 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1,505.5% in the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 9,730,140 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $833,291,000 after acquiring an additional 9,124,095 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at approximately $347,253,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 14.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 25,040,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,144,479,000 after acquiring an additional 3,131,617 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,269,263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,468,477,000 after acquiring an additional 3,094,957 shares during the period. 57.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of XOM stock opened at $109.49 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.29 and a fifty-two week high of $119.63. The stock has a market cap of $445.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $95.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Redburn Partners downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.64.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $288,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 31,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,669,666. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

See Also

