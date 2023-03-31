Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Insider Parker Harris Sells 1,250 Shares

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.40, for a total value of $239,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,093,107. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Parker Harris also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 21st, Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.87, for a total value of $232,337.50.

On Tuesday, March 14th, Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.03, for a total value of $225,037.50.

On Tuesday, March 7th, Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.99, for a total value of $231,237.50.

On Thursday, March 2nd, Parker Harris sold 7,500 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.18, for a total value of $1,411,350.00.

Shares of CRM opened at $196.60 on Friday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.34 and a 52 week high of $222.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $196.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 936.24, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $174.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.03.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.32. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 0.66%. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 1st that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the CRM provider to reacquire up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CRM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Salesforce from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $134.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Salesforce from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Atlantic Securities boosted their price target on Salesforce from $140.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Salesforce from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Salesforce from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.24.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management purchased a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $583,000. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 4,034 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. purchased a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $533,000. Finally, Aldebaran Financial Inc. boosted its position in Salesforce by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 8,523 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

