Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 9,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Prudential by 240.8% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Prudential by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 933,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,592,000 after buying an additional 22,431 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Prudential in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $282,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Prudential in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $409,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Prudential in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PUK opened at $27.45 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.99 and a 200 day moving average of $25.93. Prudential plc has a 52 week low of $18.20 and a 52 week high of $34.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.2608 per share. This is a positive change from Prudential’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24. This represents a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd.

A number of research firms have commented on PUK. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Prudential from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,750 ($21.50) to GBX 1,850 ($22.73) in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Prudential in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,400 ($17.20) to GBX 1,450 ($17.82) in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,750 ($21.50) to GBX 1,700 ($20.89) in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prudential presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,547.50.

Prudential Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and financial services. It operates through the Asia and U.S. geographical segments. The Asia segment consists of health and protection, other life insurance, mutual funds, selected personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management.

