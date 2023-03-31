Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 7,064 STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,064 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,676 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 9,507 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 81,500 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 20,958 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 23,793 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 26,719 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 5,173 shares during the period. 6.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STM opened at $53.10 on Friday. STMicroelectronics has a 1-year low of $28.35 and a 1-year high of $53.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.05 and a 200-day moving average of $40.03.

STMicroelectronics ( NYSE:STM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.19. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 36.19% and a net margin of 24.56%. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that STMicroelectronics will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 27th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 26th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. STMicroelectronics’s payout ratio is 5.73%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen upped their target price on STMicroelectronics from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays started coverage on STMicroelectronics in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on STMicroelectronics from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on STMicroelectronics from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on STMicroelectronics in a report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, STMicroelectronics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.70.

STMicroelectronics NV engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

