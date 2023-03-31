Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 37.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,747 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEEV. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 42.9% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 4.9% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 2.1% in the third quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,046 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 6.6% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Cowen assumed coverage on Veeva Systems in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $184.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Veeva Systems from $242.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Veeva Systems from $205.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.39.

Veeva Systems stock opened at $179.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.90. Veeva Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.02 and a fifty-two week high of $232.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $172.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.32.

In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total transaction of $27,107.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,842,189.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Michele O’connor sold 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.11, for a total transaction of $1,207,014.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,676 shares in the company, valued at $1,415,142.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total value of $27,107.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,776 shares in the company, valued at $2,842,189.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 97,224 shares of company stock valued at $16,003,460. Insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

