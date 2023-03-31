Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) by 71.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 95,267 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,619 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAN. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Banco Santander by 236.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 223,407 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 157,003 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Banco Santander by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 210,073 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 9,342 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Banco Santander by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 240,518 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 50,817 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Banco Santander by 163.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 129,832 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 80,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 714,160 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 269,055 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SAN shares. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Banco Santander from €3.50 ($3.76) to €3.60 ($3.87) in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.94.

Banco Santander Stock Up 1.4 %

Banco Santander Increases Dividend

SAN opened at $3.71 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.64 and a 200 day moving average of $3.07. The company has a market cap of $62.31 billion, a PE ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.10. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 12 month low of $2.26 and a 12 month high of $4.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a $0.0631 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This is an increase from Banco Santander’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.06. This represents a yield of 2%. Banco Santander’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.79%.

Banco Santander Profile

Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Digital Consumer Bank. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.

Further Reading

