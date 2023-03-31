Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL – Get Rating) by 61.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,151 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,656 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in LG Display were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LPL. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of LG Display by 82.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 779,380 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,438,000 after purchasing an additional 352,719 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of LG Display by 126.1% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 267,565 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 149,248 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of LG Display by 7.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 621,462 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,133,000 after purchasing an additional 41,759 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of LG Display in the third quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of LG Display in the first quarter worth about $196,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LG Display in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of NYSE:LPL opened at $6.34 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.76 and a 200 day moving average of $5.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.44. LG Display Co., Ltd. has a 12 month low of $4.08 and a 12 month high of $8.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of thin film transistor and organic light-emitting diode display (OLED) products. Its products include television, commercial, monitor, notebook, mobile, auto, and OLED display. The company was founded on February 28, 1985 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

