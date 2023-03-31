Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Buys 412 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VGK. Lansing Street Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 598.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 221.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000.

VGK stock opened at $60.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.96. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $44.99 and a 1-year high of $64.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.47.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

