Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 5,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in BCE during the second quarter worth $30,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in BCE during the second quarter worth $41,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BCE during the third quarter worth $48,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in BCE during the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in BCE by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. 42.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BCE alerts:

BCE Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of BCE opened at $45.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.19. BCE Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.88 and a 12-month high of $59.34.

BCE Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.713 per share. This represents a $2.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.65%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of BCE from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. National Bank Financial cut shares of BCE from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of BCE from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of BCE from C$62.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of BCE from C$65.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BCE currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.53.

BCE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE).

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.