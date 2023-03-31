Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 5,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.
Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in BCE during the second quarter worth $30,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in BCE during the second quarter worth $41,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BCE during the third quarter worth $48,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in BCE during the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in BCE by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. 42.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
BCE Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of BCE opened at $45.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.19. BCE Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.88 and a 12-month high of $59.34.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of BCE from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. National Bank Financial cut shares of BCE from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of BCE from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of BCE from C$62.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of BCE from C$65.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BCE currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.53.
BCE Company Profile
BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.
