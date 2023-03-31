Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in Western Midstream Partners during the third quarter valued at $523,000. Natixis grew its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 205,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,984,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 36,971 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 11,769 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 155,792 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,920,000 after buying an additional 5,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 4,058,497 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $102,112,000 after buying an additional 74,200 shares in the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Midstream Partners Trading Up 2.5 %

NYSE:WES opened at $26.44 on Friday. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a one year low of $21.95 and a one year high of $29.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.86.

Western Midstream Partners Dividend Announcement

Western Midstream Partners ( NYSE:WES Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.13. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 37.22% and a return on equity of 38.15%. The business had revenue of $779.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 31st. Western Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WES has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

Western Midstream Partners LP engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, and development of midstream energy assets. It engages in the business of gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil for Anadarko, as well as third-party producers and customers.

