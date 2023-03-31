Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 196 White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 196 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,171 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 202.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. 87.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of WTM opened at $1,377.29 on Friday. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $1,030.38 and a fifty-two week high of $1,560.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,440.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,388.16. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. White Mountains Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.36%.

White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. engages in the acquisition of businesses and assets in the insurance, financial services, and related sectors. It operates through the following segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment refers to White Mountains’ investment in HG Global Limited, and the consolidated results of Build America Mutual Assurance Company (BAM).

