Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 55,997 Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 55,997 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Teekay by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 178,289 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 16,270 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Teekay by 82.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 54,999 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 24,792 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Teekay by 205.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 797,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after acquiring an additional 536,000 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Teekay during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,251,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Teekay during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 20.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teekay Stock Performance

TK stock opened at $6.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $619.29 million, a P/E ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 0.78. Teekay Co. has a 12-month low of $2.54 and a 12-month high of $6.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Teekay Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Teekay in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Teekay Corp. provides international crude oil and other marine transportation services. Its lines of business include offshore production (FPSO units) and conventional tankers. The firm operates through the following segments: Teekay Parent and Teekay Tankers. The Teekay Parent owns floating production, storage, and offloading (FPSO) units and a minority investment in Tanker Investments Ltd.

