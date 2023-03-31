Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 6,465 Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 772.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. 67.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cedar Fair alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

FUN has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Cedar Fair from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cedar Fair in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Cedar Fair from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Cedar Fair from $54.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Cedar Fair from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.13.

Cedar Fair Stock Performance

Cedar Fair Announces Dividend

Shares of FUN opened at $45.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.45. Cedar Fair, L.P. has a one year low of $37.58 and a one year high of $57.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.39 and its 200-day moving average is $42.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. Cedar Fair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.98%.

Cedar Fair Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cedar Fair LP engages in the operation of amusement parks, outdoor and indoor water parks, and hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point, Kings Island, Canada’s Wonderland, Dorney Park and Wildwater Kingdom, Valleyfair, Kings Dominion, Worlds of Fun, Knott’s Berry Farm, and California’s Great America.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Fair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Fair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.