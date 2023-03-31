Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Grows Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,891 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,703 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 32,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC grew its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 26,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the period. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 258,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the period. Finally, Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

WBD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.31.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance

Warner Bros. Discovery Profile

Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock opened at $14.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.50. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.82 and a 52 week high of $27.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.65.

(Get Rating)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.