Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $281,000 Stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 39.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 98 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.22, for a total transaction of $1,266,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,247 shares in the company, valued at $3,482,048.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FactSet Research Systems Stock Up 0.7 %

A number of brokerages have commented on FDS. StockNews.com began coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, March 24th. CICC Research began coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Redburn Partners upgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $448.86.

NYSE:FDS opened at $410.68 on Friday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $345.92 and a 12-month high of $474.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $417.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $421.29.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $515.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.79 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 40.18% and a net margin of 22.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 14.63 earnings per share for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.90%.

About FactSet Research Systems

(Get Rating)

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.