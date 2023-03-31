Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stake in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,647 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 763 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in DT Midstream were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of DT Midstream by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,880,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,688,000 after buying an additional 88,431 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of DT Midstream by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,763,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,780,000 after buying an additional 99,072 shares during the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC grew its position in shares of DT Midstream by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 3,675,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,732,000 after buying an additional 141,973 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of DT Midstream by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,891,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,553,000 after buying an additional 44,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of DT Midstream by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,552,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,473,000 after buying an additional 259,907 shares during the last quarter. 78.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DTM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on DT Midstream from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, February 20th. TheStreet cut DT Midstream from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on DT Midstream from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup raised DT Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Mizuho raised DT Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DT Midstream presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.20.

DT Midstream Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE DTM opened at $48.83 on Friday. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.58 and a 12 month high of $61.12. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.02). DT Midstream had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 40.22%. The company had revenue of $243.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DT Midstream Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This is a boost from DT Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.44%.

About DT Midstream

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

