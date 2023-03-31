Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,574 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 48.4% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 12,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 4,112 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.0% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 110,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,044,000 after purchasing an additional 3,255 shares during the period. AXA S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 34.0% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 151,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,678,000 after purchasing an additional 38,496 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 4.1% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 5.9% during the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

NYSE OTIS opened at $83.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.15. The firm has a market cap of $34.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.99 and a beta of 0.93. Otis Worldwide Co. has a one year low of $62.49 and a one year high of $87.33.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.16% and a negative return on equity of 27.69%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.06%.

Insider Activity at Otis Worldwide

In other Otis Worldwide news, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 11,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total transaction of $965,218.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,500.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Otis Worldwide news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 3,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.46, for a total transaction of $254,900.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 11,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total transaction of $965,218.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,500.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,777 shares of company stock valued at $2,759,404 over the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on OTIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Otis Worldwide from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Further Reading

