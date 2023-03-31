Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Invests $248,000 in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1.7% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 0.5% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1.7% during the third quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 5,903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 3.3% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 4.7% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 66.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franco-Nevada Stock Performance

NYSE:FNV opened at $145.79 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $138.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.96. Franco-Nevada Co. has a one year low of $109.70 and a one year high of $169.32. The firm has a market cap of $27.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.94, a PEG ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.69.

Franco-Nevada Increases Dividend

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Rating ) (TSE:FNV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.01. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 53.25% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The business had revenue of $320.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a positive change from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 15th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FNV. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $158.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$190.00 to C$200.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.43.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

