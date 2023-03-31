Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Invests $269,000 in Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 16,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $633,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 14.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,324,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,148,000 after buying an additional 408,446 shares during the period. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 84.1% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,993 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on LBRT shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Liberty Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.41.

Liberty Energy Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:LBRT opened at $12.59 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.65 and a 200-day moving average of $15.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 5.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.47. Liberty Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.71 and a 52-week high of $20.05.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Liberty Energy had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 29.23%. On average, equities analysts predict that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.43%.

Liberty Energy Profile

Liberty Energy, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company was founded on December 21, 2016 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

