Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Invests $274,000 in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1.5% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 859,802 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,044,000 after acquiring an additional 12,724 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the second quarter worth $734,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.8% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 715,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,282,000 after acquiring an additional 5,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 94.8% in the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 118,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,335,000 after acquiring an additional 57,678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Price Performance

Shares of HZNP opened at $109.24 on Friday. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 1-year low of $57.84 and a 1-year high of $117.49. The stock has a market cap of $24.96 billion, a PE ratio of 48.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $109.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Horizon Therapeutics Public ( NASDAQ:HZNP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.12. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 23.04%. The firm had revenue of $942.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. Horizon Therapeutics Public’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

HZNP has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Sunday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $116.50 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $101.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $138.00 to $116.50 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Horizon Therapeutics Public presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.42.

Insider Activity at Horizon Therapeutics Public

In related news, CFO Aaron Cox sold 36,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.17, for a total value of $4,090,869.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,348.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, CFO Aaron Cox sold 36,148 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.17, for a total value of $4,090,869.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 277 shares in the company, valued at $31,348.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey W. Sherman sold 3,368 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total transaction of $380,752.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,539 shares in the company, valued at $4,469,883.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,832 shares of company stock valued at $8,125,648 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Profile

(Get Rating)

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Inflammation segments. The Orphan segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

Further Reading

