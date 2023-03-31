Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Invests $276,000 in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Marvell Technology by 2,626.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,556,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $495,909,000 after acquiring an additional 11,133,134 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Marvell Technology by 16.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,482,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,588,099,000 after acquiring an additional 5,070,739 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $142,412,000. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $118,853,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Marvell Technology by 334.2% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,440,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $106,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878,242 shares in the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MRVL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Marvell Technology to $60.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Marvell Technology from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Raymond James initiated coverage on Marvell Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

Marvell Technology Stock Up 1.3 %

In related news, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total value of $349,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 72,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,545,528.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total value of $349,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 72,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,545,528.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 46,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.22, for a total value of $1,950,564.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 757,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,974,979.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 68,978 shares of company stock valued at $2,881,891 over the last ninety days. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $43.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -227.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.47. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $33.75 and a one year high of $76.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 8.46% and a negative net margin of 2.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -126.32%.

About Marvell Technology

(Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage, and custom solutions. The firm designs, develops, and sells integrated circuits. The company was founded by Wei Li Dai, Pantas Sutardja, and Sehat Sutardja in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Further Reading

