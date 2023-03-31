Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Invests $287,000 in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 21,480,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,130,012,000 after acquiring an additional 4,341,066 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,918,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $388,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074,835 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 162.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,292,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,170,000 after acquiring an additional 799,633 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,664,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,950,358,000 after acquiring an additional 687,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,685,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $380,875,000 after acquiring an additional 610,266 shares during the last quarter. 95.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digital Realty Trust Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of DLR stock opened at $93.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.99, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.52. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.76 and a 1-year high of $153.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.30.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($1.70). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.46% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 428.07%.

Insider Activity at Digital Realty Trust

In related news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 4,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total value of $458,540.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,026 shares in the company, valued at $3,128,408.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 4,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total value of $458,540.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,026 shares in the company, valued at $3,128,408.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jeannie Lee sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,262,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on DLR. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $88.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.86.

About Digital Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Featured Stories

