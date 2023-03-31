Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Invests $298,000 in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 9,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Pure Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield during the 4th quarter valued at $250,000. Segment Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield during the 4th quarter valued at $307,000. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield during the 4th quarter valued at $330,000. 60.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Brookfield

In other news, Director Multi-Strategy Mast Brookfield sold 24,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total value of $295,938.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,104,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,414,879.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Brookfield Stock Up 1.4 %

Brookfield Announces Dividend

NYSE:BN opened at $31.63 on Friday. Brookfield Co. has a 12-month low of $28.25 and a 12-month high of $59.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $51.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on BN. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Brookfield from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Brookfield from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded Brookfield from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Brookfield from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Brookfield from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Brookfield Company Profile

Brookfield Corp. engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following business segments: Renewable Power and Transition, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Real Estate, and Credit and Insurance Solutions.

