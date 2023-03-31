Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 704 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VFH. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 687.1% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,016,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759,924 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 1,232.9% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 551,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,643,000 after purchasing an additional 510,323 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 314.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 238,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,379,000 after purchasing an additional 180,617 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 48.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 297,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,000,000 after buying an additional 96,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the third quarter valued at about $6,030,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VFH opened at $77.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.26. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $72.96 and a 12-month high of $97.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.10.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

