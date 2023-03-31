Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $249,000 Investment in Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,261 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ASC. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Ardmore Shipping in the third quarter worth $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping in the first quarter valued at $68,000. 64.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ASC. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Ardmore Shipping from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ardmore Shipping in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.17.

Ardmore Shipping Price Performance

NYSE:ASC opened at $14.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $598.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.55. Ardmore Shipping Co. has a 52-week low of $4.21 and a 52-week high of $19.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.26 and a 200 day moving average of $14.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The shipping company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $93.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.94 million. Ardmore Shipping had a return on equity of 38.49% and a net margin of 31.06%. On average, research analysts expect that Ardmore Shipping Co. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ardmore Shipping Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Ardmore Shipping’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.22%. Ardmore Shipping’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.25%.

About Ardmore Shipping

Ardmore Shipping Corp. engages in the provision of seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. It also owns and operates a fleet of tankers. The company was founded by Anthony Gurnee on April 15, 2010 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

See Also

