Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $286,000 Investment in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 610 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 1,016.7% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 67 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 188.5% in the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 76.1% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 81 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ulta Beauty Trading Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $536.37 on Friday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $330.80 and a 1 year high of $538.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $518.86 and a 200-day moving average of $465.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The specialty retailer reported $6.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $1.15. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 67.19%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.41 earnings per share. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ULTA shares. Cowen raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $503.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. UBS Group raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $535.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $545.00 to $605.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $558.08.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mike C. Smith sold 400 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.63, for a total value of $208,652.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,531 shares in the company, valued at $798,615.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.65, for a total value of $2,279,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,650,286.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mike C. Smith sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.63, for a total transaction of $208,652.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $798,615.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

