Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,438 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 0.8% in the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,818 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,935 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 0.8% in the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 6,821 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of CDW by 4.0% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of CDW by 76.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 141 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CDW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CDW in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of CDW from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of CDW from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of CDW from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CDW from $217.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.86.

Insider Transactions at CDW

CDW Trading Up 0.9 %

In other news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 4,703 shares of CDW stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.23, for a total transaction of $955,790.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,669,927.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

CDW stock opened at $190.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $198.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.98. CDW Co. has a one year low of $147.91 and a one year high of $215.00. The stock has a market cap of $25.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.13.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.02. CDW had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 103.95%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 9.87 EPS for the current year.

CDW Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.03%.

CDW declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About CDW

(Get Rating)

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium, and large business, government, education, and healthcare customers. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, Public, and Other. The Public segment includes government agencies and education and healthcare institutions.

