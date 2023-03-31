Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cummins during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 588.2% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

Insider Transactions at Cummins

In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,540 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.34, for a total value of $1,397,963.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,073,776.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,540 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.34, for a total value of $1,397,963.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,073,776.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Georgia R. Nelson sold 1,933 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.64, for a total value of $486,420.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,471,156.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,709 shares of company stock valued at $4,245,545. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cummins Stock Up 0.6 %

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Cummins from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Cummins from $287.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Cummins from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Cummins from $235.00 to $231.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Cummins in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.75.

Shares of CMI opened at $234.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.01. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.27 and a 12 month high of $261.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $244.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $237.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $4.52. Cummins had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 18.95 EPS for the current year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.56%.

About Cummins

(Get Rating)

Cummins, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.