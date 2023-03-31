Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,994 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 366 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,099 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $168.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Johnson Rice raised shares of Diamondback Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $176.00 to $172.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.00.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG opened at $133.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.71 and a fifty-two week high of $168.95.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.20 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 45.48% and a return on equity of 29.29%. Diamondback Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 21.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a $2.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $11.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.85%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 12.99%.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil, and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

