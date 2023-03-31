Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 2,034 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FN. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Fabrinet by 164.5% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Fabrinet by 652.6% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 74.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 97.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Rollance E. Olson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.33, for a total transaction of $631,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,383,524.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fabrinet Stock Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of FN stock opened at $114.98 on Friday. Fabrinet has a one year low of $74.57 and a one year high of $140.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $122.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 1.17.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $146.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $132.50 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.00.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

