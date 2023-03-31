Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the third quarter worth $29,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 122.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance

Shares of ITA opened at $114.38 on Friday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a one year low of $145.00 and a one year high of $206.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $114.23 and a 200 day moving average of $108.73.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.