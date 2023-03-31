Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Takes $255,000 Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Conagra Brands by 1,492.0% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the third quarter worth $33,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 117.5% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. 81.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Conagra Brands Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE CAG opened at $37.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.39 and its 200-day moving average is $36.40. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $31.01 and a one year high of $41.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 5.66%. Conagra Brands’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on Conagra Brands to $40.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Conagra Brands from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Conagra Brands from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Robert G. Wise sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total transaction of $2,045,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,717 shares in the company, valued at $929,125.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

