Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Takes $257,000 Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 5,354 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LVS. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 242.7% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 706 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the third quarter worth about $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Las Vegas Sands by 42.1% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on LVS. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $56.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Las Vegas Sands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.00.

Las Vegas Sands Price Performance

Shares of LVS stock opened at $55.54 on Friday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52-week low of $28.88 and a 52-week high of $60.99. The stock has a market cap of $42.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14, a PEG ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.99.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The casino operator reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.10). Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 44.57% and a negative return on equity of 22.49%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

(Get Rating)

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the Macao and Singapore geographical segments. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, The Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Macao, and Sands Macao.

