Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,732,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $887,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 17,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 66,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,123,000 after acquiring an additional 4,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exeter Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 18,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on CAH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Cardinal Health from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Cardinal Health in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Cardinal Health from $78.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Cardinal Health from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.33.

Cardinal Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CAH opened at $75.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.16 and its 200-day moving average is $74.92. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.70 and a 1 year high of $81.57.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.19. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 101.28% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The business had revenue of $51.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a $0.4957 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 36.33%.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

