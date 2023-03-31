Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FAST. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 82.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,437,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,340,000 after buying an additional 2,460,307 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 1,298.1% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,663,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544,650 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Fastenal in the second quarter valued at $57,056,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new position in Fastenal in the second quarter valued at $53,751,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 31.0% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,181,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,525,000 after purchasing an additional 753,698 shares during the period. 76.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Terry Modock Owen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total value of $798,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ FAST opened at $52.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.79. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $43.73 and a 1 year high of $60.74.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.38% and a net margin of 15.57%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Fastenal’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were issued a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 1st. Fastenal’s payout ratio is presently 73.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Fastenal from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on Fastenal from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.14.

Fastenal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fastenal Co engages in the distribution of fasteners and tools. It also operates hardware stores. The company was founded by Robert A. Kierlin, Michael M. Gostomski, Henry K. McCannon, John D. Remick, and Stephen M. Slaggie in November 1967 and is headquartered in Winona, MN.

