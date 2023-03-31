Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 856 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of Waters during the third quarter valued at $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waters during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Waters by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waters during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Waters by 75.5% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 165 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Waters from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Waters in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Waters from $320.00 to $352.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on Waters from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Waters from $334.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $354.00.

Waters Stock Up 1.4 %

WAT stock opened at $304.67 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $320.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $316.84. The stock has a market cap of $17.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.93, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.86. Waters Co. has a twelve month low of $265.61 and a twelve month high of $369.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $0.10. Waters had a return on equity of 175.08% and a net margin of 23.81%. The business had revenue of $858.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $832.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 12.67 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mark P. Vergnano acquired 3,185 shares of Waters stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $313.32 per share, with a total value of $997,924.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,114,479.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

About Waters

Waters Corp. engages in the provision of workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis. It operates through the Waters and TA (TA Instruments) segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and services.

Featured Articles

