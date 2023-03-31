Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Position Lowered by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management decreased its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) by 32.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,584 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SIG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 1.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Signet Jewelers in the first quarter worth about $377,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 7.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 136,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,906,000 after acquiring an additional 9,028 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 3.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 50,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 188.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,521,000 after acquiring an additional 22,633 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SIG. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Signet Jewelers in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $77.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Signet Jewelers in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Signet Jewelers from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Signet Jewelers Stock Performance

In related news, insider Stash Ptak sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,574,975. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Signet Jewelers news, insider Joan M. Hilson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total value of $707,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 258,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,250,356.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Stash Ptak sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,574,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 53,193 shares of company stock valued at $3,923,935 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

SIG opened at $75.30 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.84 and its 200-day moving average is $67.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Signet Jewelers Limited has a twelve month low of $48.31 and a twelve month high of $83.73.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $5.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.35 by $0.17. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 46.64% and a net margin of 4.80%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Signet Jewelers Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from Signet Jewelers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is presently 12.68%.

Signet Jewelers Profile

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.

