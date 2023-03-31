Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) Shares Bought by Ronald Blue Trust Inc.

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) by 121.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SWX. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Southwest Gas by 7.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Southwest Gas by 22.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Southwest Gas by 20.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 24,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 4,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Southwest Gas by 23.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 76,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,296,000 after purchasing an additional 14,531 shares during the last quarter. 87.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Southwest Gas alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Southwest Gas

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn acquired 238,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.89 per share, for a total transaction of $14,300,833.65. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 9,483,250 shares in the company, valued at $567,951,842.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn acquired 26,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.09 per share, for a total transaction of $1,580,967.90. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 9,509,797 shares in the company, valued at $571,443,701.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn purchased 238,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.89 per share, for a total transaction of $14,300,833.65. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 9,483,250 shares in the company, valued at $567,951,842.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 3,236,622 shares of company stock worth $194,582,985. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Southwest Gas Stock Down 0.6 %

SWX has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Southwest Gas from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Southwest Gas from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Southwest Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Southwest Gas in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Southwest Gas in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.60.

Shares of NYSE:SWX opened at $62.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of -21.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.27. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.75 and a 52 week high of $95.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.14.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Southwest Gas had a negative net margin of 4.10% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%. As a group, research analysts expect that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwest Gas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently -86.11%.

About Southwest Gas

(Get Rating)

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses on purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.