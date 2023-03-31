SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,055 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $511,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPEM. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1,555.1% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 778,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 731,069 shares in the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPEM opened at $34.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.32. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.80 and a fifty-two week high of $40.07.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

