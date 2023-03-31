State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $294,000 Stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,104 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CBRL. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,445 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 31.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,489 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,375 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 7.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,661 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 40.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,563 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after acquiring an additional 7,963 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBRL opened at $112.41 on Friday. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.87 and a 12-month high of $126.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $111.04 and a 200-day moving average of $106.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store ( NASDAQ:CBRL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.12. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 3.20%. The company had revenue of $933.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $917.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.33%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CBRL shares. CL King lifted their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $101.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.00.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

