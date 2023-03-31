Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,237 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $2,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of STLD. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV lifted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 4,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth $1,279,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth $429,000. Finally, Quantum Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth $223,000. 79.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $118.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.43.

Steel Dynamics Price Performance

STLD stock opened at $111.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a one year low of $62.44 and a one year high of $136.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.11 billion, a PE ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $119.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.87.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The basic materials company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.77. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 56.22%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 15.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Steel Dynamics Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This is an increase from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.54%.

Steel Dynamics Profile

(Get Rating)

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel, long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail, and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

