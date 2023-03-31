Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 14,745 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 53.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,147 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,745 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 3.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 92,975,735 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $927,898,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059,360 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its position in Energy Transfer by 3.1% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 26,135,883 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $288,278,000 after acquiring an additional 777,200 shares in the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC raised its position in Energy Transfer by 8.3% during the third quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 25,529,480 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $281,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951,059 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Energy Transfer by 0.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 22,600,697 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $252,902,000 after acquiring an additional 184,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its position in Energy Transfer by 45.1% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 8,893,862 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $85,915,000 after acquiring an additional 2,765,380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.81% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Price Performance

Shares of ET opened at $12.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.72 and its 200-day moving average is $12.22. Energy Transfer LP has a fifty-two week low of $9.15 and a fifty-two week high of $13.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The business had revenue of $20.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th were paid a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.81%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is 87.77%.

Insider Activity at Energy Transfer

In other Energy Transfer news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 1,339,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.99 per share, for a total transaction of $17,398,780.02. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 56,917,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,363,196.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.43.

Energy Transfer Profile

(Get Rating)

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

Recommended Stories

