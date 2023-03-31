Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PSR)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PSR – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,080 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PSR. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth $3,749,000. Hedeker Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 190.6% in the third quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 40,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,437,000 after buying an additional 26,559 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF in the third quarter worth $853,000. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $820,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth $483,000.

NYSEARCA:PSR opened at $85.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.29 million, a P/E ratio of 41.84 and a beta of 0.83. Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $79.16 and a 1-year high of $116.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.11.

PowerShares U.S. Real Estate Fund (the Fund) seeks high total return by investing in securities of companies that are principally engaged in the United States Real Estate industry and included within the FTSE NAREIT All Equity REITs Index. The Fund structures and selects its investments primarily from a universe of securities that are included within the FTSE NAREIT All Equity REITs Index at the time of purchase.

