Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 96.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,631 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,633 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EPD. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,571,535 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $169,611,000 after acquiring an additional 169,059 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,050,292 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $646,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,690 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 89,367 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,804 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 76.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 888,439 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $22,931,000 after acquiring an additional 385,008 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of EPD opened at $25.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $55.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.86. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $22.90 and a fifty-two week high of $28.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.13.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 20.38%. The firm had revenue of $13.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.61%. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is presently 78.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on EPD. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Aj Teague bought 11,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.15 per share, with a total value of $300,542.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,491,895 shares in the company, valued at $62,671,159.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 32.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Articles

