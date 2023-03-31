Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 58.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,881 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 27.6% in the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 162 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. 77.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total value of $1,305,172.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Netflix Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NFLX opened at $338.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $150.72 billion, a PE ratio of 34.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $333.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $298.02. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $162.71 and a fifty-two week high of $396.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.85 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. Analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NFLX. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $225.00 to $320.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Netflix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $300.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $343.13.

Netflix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.