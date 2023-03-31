Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 44.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,274 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 48.2% during the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 28.6% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 180 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 18.6% in the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 261 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.5% in the third quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.4% in the third quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 3,113 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:PXD opened at $202.06 on Friday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $177.26 and a 1 year high of $288.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $229.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.48 billion, a PE ratio of 6.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.83 by $0.08. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 33.15% and a net margin of 32.29%. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $5.58 per share. This represents a $22.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $247.00 to $224.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $283.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $286.00 to $266.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $293.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.26.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

Further Reading

