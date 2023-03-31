Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 2,804 Shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Get Rating) by 30.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,166 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,804 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 12.9% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 17,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust lifted its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 187,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,246 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 416,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,683,000 after purchasing an additional 24,508 shares during the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA bought a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the third quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 57,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $32.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $646.27 million, a PE ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.06. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $27.00 and a twelve month high of $36.73.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

